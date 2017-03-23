BTL Group Announces Increase of Proposed Private Placement to Up to 1,150,000 Equity Units

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) -

BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE:BTL) ("BTL") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it intends to increase the size of its recently announced proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to up to CAD$3,105,000 worth of equity units of BTL (the "Equity Units"), in order to fill such demand. BTL announced in its March 22, 2017 press release that it proposed to undertake a private placement of Equity Units at CAD$2.70 per Equity Unit. Pursuant to the Private Placement, up to 1,150,000 Equity Units may now be issued.

Each Equity Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of BTL and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant of BTL (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) common share of BTL for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant, at an exercise price of CAD$3.25 per share.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

BTL intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement in connection with acceleration of the development of Interbit, BTL's proprietary blockchain platform and towards general and administrative expenses.

BTL may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD.

Operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL offers blockchain solutions to businesses across multiple industries, in particular the finance, energy and gaming sectors. BTL has built prototypes that showcase the capabilities of its Interbit platform, a proprietary blockchain based interbank payment network and settlement and asset trading solution.

Interbit is an open, multi-chain, asset settlement platform with a suite of APIs and smart contracts that allow businesses from across the world to provide global access to fast, secure, and auditable financial and asset trading services.

With offices in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada and London, United Kingdom, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, providing advice and knowledge to industry leaders.

