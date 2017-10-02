BTL Group Announces Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE:BTL) ("BTL" or the "Company") announces that Guy Halford-Thompson, BTL's co-founder, has stepped down from being CEO of the Company, but remains a member of BTL's board, and that Dominic McCann has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Guy Halford-Thompson, co-founder of BTL said, "I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved at BTL to date, having worked and continuing to work with some of the biggest enterprises in the world and building the Company into a major player in the blockchain technology space. Our proprietary blockchain technology, Interbit, is recognized as a transformative enterprise grade blockchain platform. Dominic brings an unprecedented level of experience to the Company, which will be critical to BTL's continued growth. I look forward to working closely with Dominic and the BTL team, and continuing to contribute to the BTL success story."

Dominic McCann, who has been Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at BTL since July 3rd, will be taking on the role of BTL's CEO with immediate effect. Before joining BTL, Mr. McCann was at SAS Institute where he led the Western Australian Energy & Financial Services sector prior to helping establish the SAS Global Oil and Gas Business Unit across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dominic has a technology focused management, sales & consulting career having previously worked at Accenture, Dell, Morse and mhm Group.

Dominic McCann, CEO of BTL said, "Guy has been instrumental in taking BTL to where it is today and as the co-founder of the Company he will continue to play an important role in moving the business forward. I very much look forward to building on the success to date of our core product Interbit, and leading the development and sales activities as we work to take Interbit to market."

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Guy for his hard work and dedication to BTL. We thank Guy for his leadership since the Company's founding and look forward to his continued contribution as a Board member," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman of BTL. "We will give Dominic all the support required on the financial and market related opportunities that the Company has in front of itself."

The Company also announces that Gary Boddington, Chief Revenue Officer has departed the Company in order to pursue other opportunities that have come available to him. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Boddington for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future pursuits.

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD. AND INTERBIT

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:BTL) and operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. Via the Interbit platform, BTL can help companies greatly reduce risks and costs by securely streamlining existing IT infrastructures. To date, BTL has successfully demonstrated how Interbit can innovate and transform existing business system processes for leading companies in the finance, energy and gaming sectors.

Interbit is a fast, encrypted and scalable multi-chain technology platform. Via its suite of APIs and smart contracts, Interbit allows businesses around the world to improve efficiency in trading and operations, accelerate development of internal systems, and embrace new revenue generating opportunities, while providing the high levels of security, resilience and auditability required in regulated enterprise environments.

With offices in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada and London, UK, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, partnering with and enabling enterprises on Interbit in order to improve their existing IT systems.

