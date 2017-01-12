BTL Group Completes Blockchain Pilot With Leading Energy Company and Updates Progress on Finance Pilot

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE:BTL) ("BTL" or the "Corporation) is pleased to announce it has completed a revenue generating pilot project with a leading, global energy company and provides an update on its previously announced pilot in the finance and banking space.

Pursuant to this energy pilot, BTL developed internal use cases for blockchain solutions in the client's oil and energy trading division. The collaboration aims was to identify areas internal to their business in which BTL's blockchain platform, Interbit, can enable significant efficiency and related cost savings.

BTL and the client are now jointly assessing further commercialization strategies for the Interbit platform in the energy trading space for the benefit of both BTL and the client.

In the finance sector, BTL is working with large financial companies and banks, to progress the initial pilot announced last year (see the Corporation's September 1, 2017 press release), which generates revenues for BTL. This development brings BTL one step closer to proving the concept of how a blockchain based interbank payment network can reduce costs.

Guy Halford-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BTL said:

"We've had a fantastic start to 2017 and are very excited to have built credibility that allows us to continue to make groundbreaking progress in the financial space. On top of this, we are equally as excited to complete another globally significant blockchain pilot, this time with a leading energy company. Our work in the energy sector is further proof that blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology has potential to significantly transform this space. We are confident that if our Interbit platform were to be commercially deployed, it would improve energy trading efficiency in the energy trading space."

BTL's Interbit platform is central to both the energy and financial initiatives. Interbit is a ground breaking open protocol platform that can process significant volumes of transactions at exceptional speeds. Its ability to unify financial infrastructures not only allows fast, secure settlement and payments globally, but has built in compliance that allows regulatory oversight.

Guy Halford-Thompson continued:

"By continuing our work in the finance space and adapting our technology to the energy sector, as well as having established our blockchain solutions in the gaming sector, we are demonstrating the versatility and robustness of our Interbit settlement and trading platform. We are working to increase Q1 2017 revenues as compared to Q4 2016 and take the next step towards commercialization of our Interbit platform."

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD

Operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL offers blockchain solutions to businesses across multiple industries, in particular the finance, energy and gaming sectors. BTL has built prototypes that showcase the capabilities of its Interbit platform, a proprietary blockchain based interbank payment network and settlement and asset trading solution.

Interbit is an open, multi-chain, asset settlement platform with a suite of APIs and smart contracts that allow businesses from across the world to provide global access to fast, secure, and auditable financial and asset trading services.

With offices in Vancouver and Canary Wharf in London, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, providing advice and knowledge to industry leaders.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the successful commercialization of BTL's Interbit platform, increases in revenues, further development of business relationships and the development and success of BTL's technologies and products, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the development of competitive technologies, the marketplace acceptance of BTL's technologies and products, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BTL. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BTL disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BTL undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

