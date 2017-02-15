Buchanan Technologies awarded 2017 HDI Team Certified Pinnacle of Excellence for IT Service Desk

GRAPEVINE, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Buchanan Technologies announced today that they have been awarded the 2017 HDI Team Certified Pinnacle of Excellence for its offering of IT Service Desk. Buchanan's service desk team has been HDI Certified since 2014, but the Pinnacle of Excellence award is a new certification awarded to service desks that have made the effort to train and certify every team member, including frontline staff, managers and directors. Buchanan is 1 of only 4 organizations to receive the award in 2017.

"It's imperative in the technology world to have a consistent approach to every ticket," says Vice President Support Services Sean Kirby of Buchanan Technologies. "Investing to have the full staff trained and certified leads to an elevated customer experience, and ultimately, organization-wide success."

Through Buchanan's strategic expansions, investment and dedication to growing this channel, as well as Kirby's leadership, the support center channel has experienced 400% revenue growth and currently supports half a million end users. The team consists of over 140 agents that offer 24/7 x 365, multiple language support services to Buchanan customers through five service delivery centers, and across multiple time zones. Buchanan's client experience is broad, but the primary focus is helping executives in mid-market and enterprise level organizations support end user technologies.

A recent focus in the higher education space awarded Buchanan a preferred vendor in Canada and has driven a new channel of opportunity to support colleges across North America. In the past 6 months, Buchanan has signed a half a dozen new colleges and have more in solution discussions. "Buchanan's flexibility to use their existing ticketing tool without any capital outlay, their proven processes and certifications, and their reporting functionality has made a huge impact both financially and on our ability to deliver excellent service to leadership and end users," said Ryan Burton, Director of I.T. Planning and Client Services a Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning.

Buchanan holds the ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification which offers credibility that its services have been tested and meet specific industry standards. In addition, they have implemented ITIL standards (Information Technology Information Library), which is a practice in IT Service Management (ITSM) which aligns services with customer needs.

"The HDI Team Certified Pinnacle of Excellence award only furthers our growth opportunity, and the leadership team at Buchanan is very proud of Sean and his team for the efforts they place on behalf of Buchanan customers," said Stephen Sweett, President of Buchanan Technologies.

A full list of Pinnacle of Excellence receivers can be find on the HDI website.

About Buchanan Technologies:

Buchanan Technologies is a managed services provider offering IT Services and Solutions to mid-tier and enterprise level organizations in Canada, United States and Europe. Buchanan's services include complete, turnkey IT solutions offering management and monitoring of IT infrastructure and business applications, IT professional recruiting services and overall consulting. Buchanan employs 500 diverse and experienced consultants, engineers and architects that consistently deliver cutting-edge solutions for its clients through a proven global standardization process. Buchanan can be reached by calling 888-730-2774, or visiting www.buchanan.com.