Buddy Rich Year-Long Centennial Celebration to Begin at Lincoln Center Tribute

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Cathy Rich, daughter of the iconic and Award-winning drummer Buddy Rich and vocalist with the Buddy Rich Band, announced today that a year-long tribute will take place celebrating the life and legacy of Buddy Rich on the occasion of the legend's centennial. After her father's passing, Cathy devoted herself to preserving the legacy she was born into. It was Buddy's wish to keep his band and music alive for young people in future generations and it has been her mission to make sure her father's wish comes true.

The kickoff for a full year of celebratory dates and festivities takes place on April 7 and 8 at Lincoln Center for special performances titled, "Buddy Rich Centennial: Celebrating the Jazz Drum." The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, will perform a musical tribute to the legendary drummer featuring Ali Jackson on the drums in a virtuosic display of big band drums and rhythm, with arrangements he has created to honor the music of Buddy Rich.

This will be followed by dates in the United States and abroad by the 16 piece Buddy Rich Band featuring Gregg Potter on the drums with Cathy continuing her reign as guest vocalist with a backdrop of vintage photographs and footage of Buddy, Buddy and Cathy, and the original Buddy Rich Band.

Events that will punctuate the touring schedule throughout the year include the unveiling of stars for Buddy Rich on both the Palm Springs and Las Vegas Walk of Stars, a special event with the Percussive Arts Society, a Christmas show, and in honor of his Centennial, a flag will be flown over the U.S. Capitol on Buddy's birthday, September 30, when the commemoration of his Centennial will also be read into the official Congressional record where it will be a permanent part of the United States archive for all time.

Cathy, under the banner StraightAhead Productions, is producing a feature film about the life of her father, Buddy Rich. The company is currently working with representatives to cast the role of Buddy. The picture is planned to start in 2017. Recently, Cathy was called upon by Oscar winning director Damian Chazelle to be a music consultant on Whiplash, with the main character a young drummer who idolizes Buddy Rich.

Buddy Rich, whom Gene Krupa defined as "the greatest drummer to ever draw breath," was honored with a President's Special Merit award GRAMMY, induction into the Downbeat Magazine, Modern Drummer and Playboy Halls of Fame, three GRAMMY nominations, Jazz Unlimited Immortals of Jazz Award, numerous reader's polls, awards for his philanthropic efforts, and he was named greatest Drummer of All Time by Modern Drummer magazine. He rose to fame playing with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, where he met lifelong friend Frank Sinatra, who gave the eulogy in 1987 at Rich's funeral. Rich toured around the globe, performing for millions of fans and numerous world leaders including the King of Thailand, King Hussein of Jordan, Queen Elizabeth of England, and U.S. Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.