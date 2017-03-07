Buffkin / Baker Acquires MusicRowSearch to Expand Service, Leverage Future Growth

WHO KNEW speaker series to extend into additional verticals

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Buffkin / Baker, a leading national retained search firm, has acquired MusicRowSearch, a preeminent executive search firm specializing in the entertainment industry, to expand its service lines and leverage future growth.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and MusicRowSearch will retain its name under Buffkin / Baker. As part of the agreement, WHO KNEW -- the popular "Inside Music Row" networking and speaker series that showcases some of the biggest luminaries and thought leaders in the music business -- will be expanded into other industries Buffkin / Baker serves.

"We have been in growth mode this year, and I am thrilled to have my longtime colleague, Tom Truitt and MusicRowSearch join our firm," said Craig Buffkin, managing partner of Buffkin / Baker. "This partnership allows us to leverage two of the top industries in the Nashville landscape -- health care and the entertainment business. This will open the door to exciting new horizons for our companies."

MusicRowSearch will maintain its office downtown, adding an office to Buffkin / Baker's Nashville operations.

"I am excited to be part of one of the top search firms in Nashville and across the nation, and to bring our thriving music business search onto the Buffkin / Baker platform," said Tom Truitt, who will serve as partner, and head the firm's entertainment group. "I was looking for another dynamic search partner to grow our business, and I have a long history with Craig Buffkin and Roland Lundy. Joining Buffkin / Baker leverages our synergies and takes MusicRowSearch to the next level."

About Buffkin / Baker

Buffkin / Baker is a retained search firm focusing in health care, higher education, digital media, digital marketing, technology, private club, financial services and nonprofit. Each partner in the firm has been a leader in their respective fields and each has more than a decade of retained search experience. Combined, the firm's partners have more than 140 years of search experience and more than 150 years of industry experience. Buffkin / Baker serves public, private, venture and private equity backed companies. Office locations include Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Winston-Salem, N.C., Charleston, S.C. and Washington, D.C., with affiliate offices in San Francisco and London. The company is a member of Panorama Search, a global federation of 14 executive search firms with 38 offices globally. Buffkin / Baker's health care practice has been named the 20th largest health care search practice by Modern Healthcare -- and is the largest Nashville health care search firm.

About MusicRowSearch

MusicRowSearch -- based in Nashville -- Is the preeminent executive search firm specializing in the entertainment industry. The company is committed to serving client needs by identifying and securing top-quality executive talent for global entertainment businesses. To learn more, visit www.musicrowsearch.com.