Bugcrowd Appoints David Baker as Vice President of Operations

Jonathan Cran to lead product strategy as vice president of product

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced security testing, today announced the company has appointed David Baker as vice president of operations. With more than 20 years of experience in enterprise data security, information technology, and government computer research, Baker brings the strategic vision to drive a world class operations team at Bugcrowd. Baker will ensure both continued program success for Bugcrowd customers and that the global crowd of security researchers get the recognition and rewards they deserve for improving the security of organizations around the world. Previous head of operations, Jonathan Cran will now lead product strategy as vice president of product.

"Bugcrowd has capitalized on the gig economy to not only fulfill a tremendous market need, but to also fundamentally change the way organizations approach security," said David Baker, vice president of operations, Bugcrowd. "As a customer, I experienced the power of Bugcrowd's model firsthand and I'm thrilled to join the team as we revolutionize the information security industry."

In the past year, Bugcrowd has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its customer-base, employee headcount and the researcher community. In 2017 Bugcrowd will continue to scale to meet the needs of enterprise and mid-market organizations looking to shore up their security programs. The addition of David Baker as vice president of operations and Jonathan Cran's move to vice president of product will help enable this growth.

"David's experience as a Bugcrowd power user at Okta, his deep roots in security, and the fact that he is an entrepreneur at heart will be a huge asset to us moving forward," said Casey Ellis, CEO and founder, Bugcrowd. "This also enables us to more deeply invest in our product, with Jonathan Cran moving into an exclusively product-focused role. As our platform and the market matures, David and Jonathan's deep experience with our market and our solutions will deliver an even more powerful outcome for our customers."

About Bugcrowd

The pioneer and innovator in crowdsourced security testing for the enterprise, Bugcrowd harnesses the power of more than 45,000 security researchers to surface critical software vulnerabilities and level the playing field in cybersecurity. Bugcrowd also provides a range of responsible disclosure and managed service options that allow companies to commission a customized security testing program that fits their specific requirements. Bugcrowd's proprietary vulnerability disclosure platform is deployed by Tesla Motors, Fiat-Chrysler, The Western Union Company, Pinterest, Barracuda Networks and Jet.com. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. Bugcrowd is a trademark of Bugcrowd, Inc. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.