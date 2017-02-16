Bugsee Named to Startup Grind's 2017 Global Startup Program

50 Companies Selected to Represent the Startup Grind Class of 2017 and Exhibit at Annual Event, Feb. 21-22 in Redwood City, California

REDWOOD CITY, CA and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Startup Grind today announced the induction of 50 Companies to the 2017 Class of Startup Exhibitioners including bug reporting and crash analytics tool for mobile app developers, Bugsee. The Startup Exhibition recognizes the top 50 companies handpicked from thousands of submissions from around the world. Bugsee, which launched on Jan. 24, is the first and only bug reporting solution that continuously captures video of user interactions in live apps so that developers can quickly identify the actions that led to the bug or crash.

"Of the thousands of startups that were considered, 50 were selected representing the Startup Grind community across 80 countries," said Derek Andersen, Founder and CEO of Startup Grind. "These startups have great teams, traction, technology and massive markets. Our goal is for each startup to go back home with a new and improved game plan that would not have happened without the exposure of the exhibition and the resources gained through the Startup Grind network."

In addition to being one of the 50 companies selected to exhibit at the Startup Grind event, Alex Fishman, CEO and Co-Founder of Bugsee will host a fireside chat with special guest, Jan Koum, Co-Founder and CEO of WhatsApp, the mobile messaging application which was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for $19 billion. The discussion will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Companies chosen to participate in the Startup Grind Startup Exhibition are an elite group of organizations with a diverse group of founders ranging from a 16-year-old who secured 20,000 paying customers in only two-months, to a professional basketball player, to a medical director from Yale University. Startup Exhibition companies are given access to the Startup Grind global audience through media, and onsite at the annual Startup Grind Conference, Feb. 21-22 in historic downtown Redwood City. The goal of the global event is to help entrepreneurs and early stage companies accelerate their growth and path to success by having access and visibility to the mentors and investors in the Startup Grind network -- representing 200 cities, 98 countries and one million entrepreneurs globally.

About Startup Grind

Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community, actively educating, inspiring, and connecting more than one million founders in more than 200 cities worldwide. We nurture startup ecosystems in 98 countries through events, media, and partnerships with organizations like Google for Entrepreneurs. The cornerstone of our global community are monthly events featuring successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies. Founded in Silicon Valley, Startup Grind has now hosted 2,000 fireside chats since its founding in 2010. To date, Startup Grind has helped millions of entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue funding, and reach new users. Learn more at http://www.StartupGrind.com.

About Bugsee

Bugsee enables developers to build and maintain better, bug-free apps. Its powerful, flight recorder for iOS and Android apps, captures and retains user behavior and other critical details that led to a bug or crash for swift resolution. Bugsee's crash and bug reporting capabilities eliminate the difficult and time-consuming task of reproducing intermittent bugs. With Bugsee, developers can spend more time improving functionality and user experience and less time logging, explaining and fixing problems. Based in San Jose, Calif., Bugsee is led by a team of seasoned bug squashers and backed by K9 Ventures. To learn more about the company and its products, visit www.bugsee.com or follow BugseeHQ on Twitter.