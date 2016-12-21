Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:BCF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.2016 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on January 31, 2017 to holders of Class A Non-Voting shares of record on December 31, 2016.

The amount of the distribution is equivalent to approximately $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share, or 8% on the original $10.00 issue price, per annum prorated for the 92 day period from October 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.