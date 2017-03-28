Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class B Non-Voting Share Distribution

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:BCF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.3119 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on April 28, 2017 to holders of Class B Non-Voting shares of record on March 31, 2017.

