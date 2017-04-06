Builders FirstSource Joins HomeAid America in Effort to End Homelessness

President & COO Chad Crow to join HomeAid Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - HomeAid America, a leading national provider of housing for the homeless, today announced a new national partnership with Builders FirstSource, one of the nation's largest providers of building products and services. Under this partnership, the company will be providing cash and materials to help HomeAid build housing for service providers addressing homelessness nationwide.

As part of Builders FirstSource new partnership, their President and COO Chad Crow will be joining the HomeAid America Board of Directors. Mr. Crow is an 18 year veteran of Builders FirstSource and well respected leader in the industry. "We are excited to partner with HomeAid America in the effort to help end homelessness in America," said Mr. Crow, who added, "I am honored to serve on the Board and help further a cause that is so important."

Builders FirstSource has been involved with HomeAid and its chapters across the country for years. Currently, the company's Jason Behunin serves as Board President of HomeAid Portland, and Builders FirstSource is a major donor for their Village of Hope project for survivors of domestic violence. This project, which Builders FirstSource is donating over $25,000 of material to, will house over 30 women and children for Clackamas Women's Services. Builders FirstSource has also been recognized as HomeAid chapters' Partner of the Year in Atlanta in 2014 and Northern Virginia in 2015. It also provides product donations for numerous other HomeAid chapters.

"It is wonderful to have Builders FirstSource back in our national partnership program and to have Chad join our Board of Directors," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "The BFS partnership program will strengthen HomeAid's ability to leverage much needed resources for homeless families and individuals as they rebuild their lives."

About HomeAid America

Founded in 1989, HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals with 17 chapters in 12 states across the country. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 470 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 270,000 previously homeless people over the years, as well as provided a location for services that help these people get back on their feet. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with 400 locations and have a market presence in 75 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company's website at www.bldr.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/6/11G135287/Images/Village_of_Hope--HomeAid_Portland-6af84ebdaa8592cf8095078265035ecc.jpg