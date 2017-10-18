Building Smart Biomedical Devices Using Glass, Lasers, Sensors, and Chips - New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - This webinar will explain how Glass Core Technology will lead customers to new products with a higher level of integration and more innovative features that result in smart biomedical devices and other emerging technologies. The live broadcast takes place on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT), with featured speaker Steve Groothuis, Chief Technology Officer for Samtec Microelectronics.

Samtec provides innovative solutions for interconnecting chips, packages, modules, and systems throughout the electronics industry. In order to address such a large range of applications, Samtec's focus is on innovation. Our marketing tagline is "Integration = Innovation". It shows in each current and future product Samtec makes.

As a part of Samtec's Technology Centers, Samtec Microelectronics has provided device packaging services for medical devices and medical diagnostic equipment over the past 20 years.

To create disruptive technologies and products, companies must investigate new materials, processes, and equipment sets. Samtec has invested heavily in a new technology called Glass Core Technology (GCT), which provides avenues for new electrical, electro-optical, microfluidic, and biomedical applications. We will explore several of these applications and why they are so game changing for future biomedical device technologies.

To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Building Smart Biomedical Devices Using Glass, Lasers, Sensors, and Chips.

