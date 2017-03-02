Building Talent Pipelines through Global Mobility: MOVE Guides CEO to Present at HR West 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) -

WHO:

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, helping HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location

WHAT:

Will present a session titled, "Global Talent Mobility: Your Window to Building a Robust Talent Pipeline," during HR West 2017.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Monday, March 6 - Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Kennedy is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. PST.

WHERE:

Oakland Convention Center

550 10th Street

Oakland, Calif.

DETAILS:

In today's hyper-competitive economic landscape, the most successful organizations are those willing to capitalize on growth opportunities, no matter the location. Research indicates that the talent pool, especially Millennials and the younger generations, welcome the opportunity to work abroad and see the benefits of international experience. As the workforce evolves, employers need to think beyond borders in order to make sure the right talent is in the right place at the right time.

During HR West 2017, Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, will speak directly to this issue and explain how organizations are leveraging strategic global mobility plans to compete for and hire top talent. In addition, Kennedy will explore the benefits of linking HR and mobility teams to think about long term workforce planning and create strategies that support talent pipelines. Kennedy will share insights on the technology innovations redefining how the world lives and works as it relates to employee expectations and global growth in emerging markets. Session attendees will learn how to build a roadmap of processes in order to foster fast, efficient global talent mobility that reflects business goals and helps employees advance their careers.

HR, compensation and benefits and talent acquisition professionals interested in the role of global talent mobility in the future success of their organizations are encouraged to attend this session. For more information about HR West 2017, including registration, visit: http://hrwest.org.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.