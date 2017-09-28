BuildingConnected Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

CRM for construction companies attracts high-end venture funding

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - BuildingConnected, the leading preconstruction platform for general contractors, subcontractors and owners, today announced it has raised $22 Million in Series B funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from existing investors including Crosslink Capital, Homebrew, Freestyle, Bee Partners and Brick & Mortar. This brings BuildingConnected's total funding to over $37 million. BuildingConnected will apply much of this funding toward company growth and talent acquisition as it continues to scale its industry-leading commercial construction solution.

"This round of funding from top tier investors confirms our thesis that commercial construction stands to benefit from the efficiencies we create at BuildingConnected," said Dustin DeVan, founder and CEO, BuildingConnected. "We've already seen billions of dollars in projects move across our platform, and we continue to sign up customers at an exciting rate. This round will help us to keep growing quickly while delivering unprecedented efficiencies to the commercial construction world."

"At Lightspeed, we look for bold founders who have a big vision for where they want to see the world go, and are building products to make that vision come true," said Nakul Mandan, Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Dustin started BuildingConnected with a vision to foundationally change the way commercial construction companies interact and decide to work with each other, making it a seamless and transparent process. Since inception, Dustin and his team have nailed every growth metric they've set for themselves, and continue to push the envelope on how much value they can bring to everyone involved in the preconstruction process. We're very excited to partner with them."

According to McKinsey & Company, the construction industry holds the dubious honor of having the lowest productivity gains of any industry. BuildingConnected bridges this gap by offering a secure network that connects hundreds of thousands of construction professionals across the US, helping them get project bids done quickly, accurately and with ease. The analytics tools help construction professionals get smarter every time they work together, enabling them to make better decisions, faster.

BuildingConnected also recently introduced Opportunity Manager: a CRM platform designed for subcontractors. This new feature allows subcontractors to manage all their bid opportunities in one place -- this tool saves subs time by:

Allows them to consolidate all their bid invites, and keep track of the status of each.

Assign and track which estimator is working on each opportunity.

Integrating with calendar applications to help estimators stay on top of job walks, RFI due dates, and bid due dates.

Having access to custom reports to understand trends and measure their success so that they can have smarter, more meaningful conversations with clients and ultimately grow their business.

Thousands of professionals are joining BuildingConnected every day. The company is leveraged to manage the bidding process for over 6,000 new projects every month or roughly around $75 Billion in new construction. BuildingConnected has a presence in every major metropolitan area across the US and Canada and has been used in countries around the world.

About BuildingConnected

BuildingConnected streamlines preconstruction with an easy-to-use software platform for general contractors, subcontractors and owners. Founded in 2012, BuildingConnected's network connects hundreds of thousands of construction professionals, allowing them to manage all their bids, communicate smarter and win more business. BuildingConnected is privately funded and based in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.buildingconnected.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is an early stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise and Consumer sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 300 companies globally, including Snap, The Honest Company, Nest, Nutanix, AppDynamics, MuleSoft, and GrubHub. The Firm currently manages over $4 billion of committed capital and invests in the U.S. and internationally, with investment professionals and advisors in Silicon Valley, Israel, India and China. For more information, visit http://www.lsvp.com.