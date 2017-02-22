Bulk Barn Celebrates National Launch of Reusable Container Program

AURORA, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Join Bulk Barn to celebrate the national launch of their Reusable Container Program on Friday, February 24th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On this day, all of their locations across Canada will be joining the reusable container initiative. This will mark the first time that customers will be able to use their own containers and bags while shopping in any Bulk Barn store.

Bulk Barn first introduced the program back on September 23, 2016 at their Toronto, Liberty Village location to much acclaim. In November and December of 2016, more test stores rolled out the program with similar success. Since then, customers have been eagerly anticipating the expansion of the program into all other markets.

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At any Bulk Barn location

Bulk Barn is Canada's largest bulk food retailer with stores across the country. Established in 1982, Bulk Barn has successfully expanded to 250 stores offering its customers an amazing assortment of products for an exciting, unique shopping experience, where they can buy as much or as little as they need.

For more information on Bulk Barn's Reusable Container Program, please visit www.bulkbarn.ca/en/Project-Waste-Free