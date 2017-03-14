Bulkley Richardson Selects iManage Cloud for Document and Email Management

Increased Mobility and Productivity for End Users and Simplified IT for the Organization Drive Move to the Cloud

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - iManage, the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions, today announced that longtime customer Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas, LLP (Bulkley Richardson) -- a firm of over 35 attorneys headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts -- has selected iManage Cloud for its Work Product Management needs.

With iManage Cloud, Bulkley Richardson gains on-demand access to iManage Work for document and email management and iManage Share for secure file collaboration. The firm also uses the iManage Mobility module to give their professionals secure, on-the-go access to their critical project files, regardless of location or bandwidth.

"Our practice groups are very mobile," said Scott Foster, Chair of the Business and Finance Department at Bulkley Richardson. "They need the ability to pull up their documents and emails from any device, whether they're at the office, working from home, or on site with the client. iManage gives our attorneys that kind of access, which allows them to be more productive and more responsive to our clients."

During the evaluation process, Bulkley Richardson was given an advance look at iManage Work 10 by the sales team. "The amount of innovation that we saw in iManage Work 10 was very compelling -- not just the features and functionality, like the co-authoring capabilities that integrate with Microsoft Office, but the whole look and feel of the user experience," said Gregory Burwell, IT Manager at Bulkley Richardson. "We were within hours of going with another cloud document management system before seeing iManage Work 10 and changing our minds. That was the deciding factor for us."

Including attorneys and support staff, Bulkley Richardson has approximately 85 users on iManage Cloud.

"iManage Cloud delivers the industry's leading Work Product Management capabilities with scalable, reliable performance and unmatched security," said Dan Carmel, iManage CMO. "In addition to being optimized to work with large files and to provide faster search and downloads, it offers integration with the broadest range of professional tools. By gaining access to iManage's proven comprehensive functionality in an easy to maintain cloud model, Bulkley Richardson is giving its professionals everything they need to be more productive -- and giving the organization itself a powerful competitive edge."

About iManage

iManage is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company. For more information, visit us at https://imanage.com, on twitter @imanageinc or on LinkedIn.