Bulldog Stars of PR Honors iMiller Public Relations With Gold Award for 'Technology Agency of the Year'

iMiller Public Relations Recognized for Its Marketing Communications Campaign Executed on Behalf of EdgeConneX®

MAMARONECK, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - iMiller Public Relations (iMPR), a results-driven, independent public relations and content marketing consulting firm, announces today that it has won the Bulldog Stars of PR Gold Award for 'Technology Agency of the Year.' iMPR was recognized for its marketing communications campaign on behalf of its client EdgeConneX®.

EdgeConneX, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, refocused its business in 2013 with the goal of building and operating data centers at 'the Edge' in order to provide a higher quality digital content experience to end-users. iMPR was tasked to develop and execute a strategic marketing campaign that would introduce to a revolutionary but previously unknown concept of the 'Edge Data Center® (EDC)' to describe the method of storing, accessing and delivering content more effectively to 'the Edge.'

To introduce the term 'Edge Data Center' to the greater telecom, cable operator and content delivery market, iMPR leveraged a complete arsenal of media and communications strategies and tactics, including press releases, unique article placements, blogs, white papers, infographics, industry Q&A sessions, tradeshow events, speaking and sponsorship opportunities, webinars, social media and electronic direct mail (eDM) campaigns. As a result of iMPR's efforts, 'Edge Data Center' would go on to change the way the industry defines micro data centers and the corresponding infrastructure deployed to ensure close proximity to end-users.

"Leveraging a team of seasoned experts, our strategic marketing and communications programs elevated not only the brand recognition of our client, EdgeConneX, but together introduced a new term to the industry lexicon, leaving a lasting impression on the telecommunications community," shares Ilissa Miller, Founder and CEO, iMiller Public Relations. "We are honored to be recognized by the Bulldog Stars of PR Awards, and this achievement serves as a testament to iMPR's ability to support our clients with exceptional public relations, strategic marketing and event services that enable growth and success."

In addition to this award, iMPR received accolades in 2016 from PR World Awards with a bronze placement in the category 'Best PR Agency of the Year - Single Boutique Office.' Also this year, iMPR Founder and CEO Ilissa Miller was recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards as a Gold winner for the category of 'PR Executive of the Year.'

The Bulldog Awards is the only U.S.-based PR awards program judged exclusively by award-winning journalists. This year's esteemed list included contributors from National Geographic Traveler, The Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes and The Oregonian.

About iMiller Public Relations

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) is a results-driven, independent public relations and content marketing consulting firm. iMPR works with global telecom and technology companies that when coalesced represent more than $100B in revenues. At the forefront of our market leadership positioning is iMPR's industry thought-leadership, where our consultative, industry-insider perspective helps clients propel their messages more effectively. Our services include: Strategic Media Relations, Digital Marketing, Product Marketing, Social Media, Event Planning, Creative and Content Development, and more. For more information about iMPR, visit www.imillerpr.com.