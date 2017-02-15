Bulletproof Announces State of the Art Security Operations Center

New Security Operations Center to help companies of all sizes defend themselves against costly security attacks

FREDERICTON, NB--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Bulletproof, a trusted leader in IT Security, Secure Cloud, Managed, and Education Services, announced today the launch of its state of the art Security Operation Center (SOC) that has already resulted in the creation of 15 new jobs. The SOC expands Bulletproof's Security service availability in North America, and responds to the growing demand for security and risk management expertise.

"This center is a natural progression to our deeply entrenched security roots which we have provided customers for the past 16 years. The next phase of Bulletproof will see it become a global player in specific verticals like gaming and lottery, and this center is the catalyst. Bulletproof currently supports customers in 22 different countries and those exports will continue to grow with this state of the art 1.5M Security Operations Center," states Bulletproof Founder & CEO Steven Burns.

With the increasingly dangerous threat landscape (more powerful hackers, more sophisticated attacks), the growing complexity of IT (cloud computing, infrastructure virtualization), and a dramatic shortage in qualified cybersecurity professionals means that companies of all sizes can benefit from SOC-as-a-service. Bulletproof's customers benefit from the most advanced data breach prevention and 24/7 managed security services that until recently were only available to large enterprises with big budgets. Bulletproof's SOC service offerings include:

24x7 monitoring, security event detection, and security incident response (detect, protect, respond).

actionable intelligence. Staff analyze and correlate events from multiple source logs through a highly advanced and Gartner Magic Quadrant leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution IBM QRadar.

threat intelligence with the ability to correlate and respond to important systems including intrusion detection systems, end point protection solutions, firewalls, servers, and other key systems. For example, the SOC team can identify and investigate suspicious network traffic by relying on real-time security data analytics.

the ability to supplement a company's internal security team by offering around-the-clock network security monitoring.

ABOUT BULLETPROOF: Bulletproof was founded in 2000 and began operations in 2001 as a Security Consulting Firm but quickly diversified into offering a wider menu of Information Technology (IT) services with a focus on Managed Services. Bulletproof's competitive advantage is our agility and responsiveness to our clients, our proven track record, and our security centric approach to our delivery. Our executives are approachable, accountable, and committed to our client's success. For more information, visit www.bulletproofsi.com.

On May 31, 2016 GLI Group, acquired Bulletproof. GLI has a demonstrated a track record of investment and is committed to Bulletproof's growth and success. This acquisition will enable Bulletproof to become a global player for Information Technology services within the current verticals serviced by the GLI Capital Group of companies. More info can be found at www.gaminglabs.com.