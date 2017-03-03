Bulletproof Signs QA Testing Agreement With Intralot USA

MONCTON, NB--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Bulletproof's Quality Assurance (QA) and Testing Division has signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Intralot USA. This deal will see Bulletproof's Moncton-based Software Quality Assurance & Testing division provide QA & Testing services to Intralot USA's lottery clients.

Bulletproof has a strong, world-wide portfolio of lottery and gaming-based testing clients. The addition of Intralot USA as an anchor client solidifies Bulletproof's market presence, especially in United States-based lottery operations.

Intralot USA Chief Operating Officer Christos Tzoumaras said, "We are happy to see this agreement signed and are eager to move forward. We were looking for a partner like Bulletproof to provide high caliber resources, not only in testing but in lottery domain knowledge, and a best-in-class testing program to increase the quality of our products and services to our clients. This partnership will drive new and repeat business for us while realizing bottom-line results."

Bulletproof Director of QA & Testing Kelly Black said, "We are excited about this partnership with Intralot USA. Securing a deal with a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator, who is active in 57 regulated jurisdictions around the globe, opens many doors and opportunities for Bulletproof to grow and expand operations in Moncton, NB. The opportunity to work on best-in-class gaming systems and product solutions and services from Intralot USA will allow us to further build upon our technical capabilities. This growth will enhance Bulletproof's ability to offer premium testing services to the lottery market."

"Bulletproof is growing. This deal, among others, has resulted in the need for us to expand our Moncton office. This is a further validation for our recent expansion into the United States, and we are excited for what lies ahead," said Bulletproof Vice President of Quality Assurance and Professional Services Greg Doucette. "The Software Quality Assurance & Testing division is currently building a new test lab to house our growing test team and to house test lab equipment. The space is expected to be fully functional in April 2017 and will allow our QA & Test team to double in size and provide full-service, end-to-end testing for all of the team's clients."

To learn more about Bulletproof and the company's current product offerings, please visit www.bulletproofsi.com.

ABOUT BULLETPROOF: Bulletproof was founded in 2000, began operations in 2001 as a Security Consulting Firm, and quickly diversified into offering a wider menu of Information Technology (IT) services with a focus on Professional and Managed Services. Bulletproof's competitive advantage is its agility and responsiveness to its clients, proven track record, and security-centric approach to delivery. Bulletproof executives are approachable, accountable, and committed to client success. For more information, visit www.bulletproofsi.com.