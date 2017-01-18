Bunch & Brock, Attorneys at Law, Announces New Scholarship Opportunity to First-Year Law Students

Lexington Bankruptcy Law Firm announces a $500 scholarship to a law student who is beginning his or her first year of law school in August 2017

LEXINGTON, KY--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Leading Kentucky bankruptcy law firm Bunch & Brock, Attorneys at Law, revealed that next year, it would be repeating its fall semester award of a legal scholarship intended to recognize creative writing by a beginning law student. The entries will be judged based on originality, creativity, and the ability to clearly convey a complex message. The selected piece will win its author a prize of $500.

"Television and movies have given the public the idea that lawyers only stand in courtrooms and talk at length," remarked managing partner W. Thomas Bunch II. "Certainly, arguing and passionate speeches are part of the job, but oral skills are not more important than written ones. It is critical for attorneys to be able to express their ideas on paper in order to communicate effectively with the wide range of people they encounter. That's one of the reasons we are pleased to be able to reward a person at the start of their legal education who has already demonstrated possession of that essential quality."

The winner of the first scholarship was Megan Phillips, who is now a student at Faulkner Law University in Montgomery, Alabama. Her article "Not: The Negative Linguistics of the American Legal System" was chosen from dozens of submissions.

According to Bunch, "We were amazed by the number of applications we received, and impressed by the quality and depth of the work. Taking those factors into consideration and knowing how expensive higher education can be, offering the scholarship opportunity again just made sense to us. We are looking forward to reading the submissions and encourage anyone who meets the criteria to apply."

Candidates must be a U.S. citizen or authorized to work in the U.S.; must be commencing law school in August of 2017; and must have written an article that has been published in a newspaper, magazine, professional blog, or academic publication. The publication can be in print or in digital format. Completed application forms must be submitted with a copy of the applicant's law school acceptance letter and either a copy of the applicant's previously published article or a link to the article's online location. The subject matter does not have to be legal in nature, but it must be informational.

All documents must be received by May 1, 2017, and applications can be submitted online at Bunch & Brock, Attorneys at Law. The successful applicant will be notified by June 15, 2017. The winner's law school will receive a $500 check by August 1, 2017, to help defray tuition costs and other expenses.

About Bunch & Brock, Attorneys at Law

For almost four decades, Bunch & Brock, Attorneys at Law, has been one of the Lexington area's most prominent and successful bankruptcy law firms. Long committed to serving the community and recognized with many professional awards, Bunch & Brock, Attorneys at Law, also represent those who need help with legal business matters, estate planning, and trusts. For more information or to get help with a potential claim, call 859-254-5522.