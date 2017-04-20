Burnaby Physiotherapy Shares (P)rehabilitation Benefits for ACL Patients

Burnaby physiotherapy clinic has published an article sharing how rehabilitation can be beneficial to ACL surgery-both pre and post procedure.

The ACL is one of the 4 ligaments that holds the knee joint together (connects the femur and tibia). Tearing the ligament can result in instability, joint weakness, joint damage, and contribute to future degenerative changes, impacting quality of life.

While most people associate rehabilitation with recovery, it can also address the deficits in strength and endurance, proprioception, timing, and gait that occur directly after an accident-and impact both legs. A pre-rehab has been shown to be effective in increasing strength and balance in an ACL deficient knee and reducing the chance of re-injury.

After surgery, patients at Absolute PhysioCare & Sports Rehab will participate in a 6-8 week program that takes place in clinic. They will gain the skillset and education they need to continue treatment safely at home. Goals will be set, and clients will provide reports in 2-3 week intervals.

An example of goals set 3-6 weeks post-op could include:

Full Range of Knee Flexion & Extension

Progress flexibility exercises across other joints

Strengthening: Hip, Hamstrings, Quads, Calves

Normal weight bearing

Progress Balance/Proprioception

