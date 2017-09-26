Burnham Benefits Named a "Best Place to Work" by North Bay Business Journal

Top Employee Benefits Brokerage Firm Earns Yet Another Prestigious Recognition

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of the most highly respected industry leaders in the California employee benefits brokerage space -- was recently named one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work. Created in 2006, the distinction -- which now recognizes 100 companies for exceptional quality, professionalism, respect and camaraderie as reported first-hand by employees -- is awarded after several months of gathering nominations, anonymous employee input and extensive review. This year's winners will be recognized at the Best Places to Work reception on Sept. 26 at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek in Santa Rosa from 4-6:30 p.m.

"We are extremely excited and honored to receive this recognition from the North Bay Business Journal," said Burnham Benefits regional president Michael Michalski. "We strive to create a great work place and culture. I am so proud of our team and how we have already established Burnham's stellar reputation in Northern California."

Named one of the best places to work in Orange County for the past seven years by the Orange County Business Journal, Burnham Benefits offices broadly strive to satisfy their employees and encourage them to preserve a solid work-life balance. This enables employees to deliver a variety of first class services to the best of their abilities, which include health plan design, analytics, wellness program planning and management, health care reform and compliance consulting, employee communications and enrollment, pension and executive benefits planning.

"I commend Michael for his role in leading Burnham's expansion into Northern California and putting together a remarkable team," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "I am proud that the Burnham North Team is getting the recognition they deserve, and am confident they will continue working hard and enjoying what they're doing."

To see the full list of winners for 2017, please visit http://www.northbaybusinessjournal.com/events/7312227-181/best-places-to-work-winners.

For more information about Burnham Benefits, please visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent annual growth for the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans eight offices in California - Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for seven years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO, Kristen Allison, earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.