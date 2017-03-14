Burnham Benefits Promotes Two New Vice Presidents Within Firm

Dual Promotions Reflect Success of Award-winning Employee Benefits Brokerage Firm

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most dynamic employee benefits brokerage firms -- announced the promotion of two new vice presidents from within the firm: Rachel Aleknavicius and Helen Vits. With a 95 percent client retention rate and consistent growth throughout its 20-year history, Burnham Benefits is ranked among the top 50 benefits brokerages in the U.S. The promotion of these two well-deserving employees reflects the successful trajectory of the firm's continued growth.

"It has always been our goal at Burnham to strategically leverage and harness our team members' skills to both advance their own careers, and also to provide the best service possible to our clients," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "I am so proud of the talent found within our company, and I believe it is due to their expertise and passion that Burnham is able to continue being so successful."

Rachel Aleknavicius, Vice President, joined Burnham in 2013 and has more than 15 years of industry experience. With her consumer-driven health plan knowledge, Aleknavicius excels at designing competitive benefit plans, cultivating new business, navigating mid- and large-sized clients through the complexities of the healthcare landscape and intuitively offering strategy development, particularly in the realm of healthcare reform. She is recognized as a leader in the industry, garnering the support of carrier partners in the market, as well as the support and collaboration of the Burnham internal team.

Helen Vits, Vice President, has been with Burnham since 2014 and has more than a decade of industry experience. With her energetic dynamic and natural instinct, Vits demonstrates an innate ability to provide sound strategic guidance, technical support and effective communication for her clients. Her solid relationships with clients, carriers and the Burnham team has consistently grown her book of business year over year, and her competence provides value to the organization overall.

"Each of these amazing women is deserving of this promotion in her own way, and each has been able to direct her career path to warrant this exciting step forward," said Allison. "As we continue to provide clients with superior knowledge and exceptional service, we are simultaneously taking care of our own employees."

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif., as well as a satellite office in the Washington D.C. metro area. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.