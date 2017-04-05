Burnham Benefits Proudly Announces Steve Vilas as New Chief Financial Officer and Partner

Award-winning Employee Benefits Brokerage Confidently Enters New Phase of Growth with Impeccable Leadership

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Confidently entering a new phase of growth and expansion, Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most respected employee benefits brokerage firms -- is pleased to announce the appointment of esteemed Burnham executive Steve Vilas as chief financial officer and partner. Stepping into a new yet familiar role as the company continues to add resources and implement innovative processes to better serve its clients, the former Burnham vice president of finance and 30-year industry veteran will oversee the brokerage's financial operations as well as provide leadership for Burnham's presence in the Sacramento region.

"Since joining Burnham in 2014, Steve has been a dedicated and passionate driving force behind our consistent high growth and our ability to continuously exceed client expectations," says Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "As a trusted advisor and industry expert whose successful career spans exciting advances in technology, expanding options in employee benefits and turbulent changes in healthcare reform, he is an invaluable partner and tremendous asset to both our organization and our industry. We are extremely proud -- and fortunate -- to now have Steve at the financial helm of our firm."

Prior to joining Burnham, Vilas served as chief operating officer of employee benefits at Edgewood Partners Insurance Center, LLC, and as chief financial officer at both VRT Insurance Services, Inc. and Sitzmann Morris & Lavis. His decades of leadership experience and vast industry knowledge contributed significantly to his exceptional accomplishments in his most recent role as vice president of Burnham Benefits. In addition to helping Burnham expand into the public sector and key markets such as the transportation and distribution industries, he managed private exchanges, captives and special programs and infallibly directed new initiatives while helping Burnham clients navigate the complexities of the Affordable Care Act implemented in 2015.

"As an industry insider with a history of longevity, I have always admired Burnham Benefits' unwavering commitment to its customers and unprecedented support of its own employees," said Vilas who is a current California Accident and Health licensed agent and University of California, Berkeley alumnus. "Not only does the company provide clients with superior knowledge and exceptional service time and time again, Burnham's company culture empowers its employees to forge their own career paths while rewarding individuals for their contributions. I am proud to be part of such a collaborative organization and a team of exemplary executive leaders and I look forward to the exciting road ahead."

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif., as well as a satellite office in the Washington D.C. metro area. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.