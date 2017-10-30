Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors Announces Promotions within its Retirement Division

Orange County Financial Service Firm Promotes Director of Retirement Services and Senior Retirement Consultant

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors -- an independent registered investment adviser offering a wide array of services to help provide for the full spectrum of financial and insurance needs -- announced the expansion of its retirement division and the promotions of former retirement plan consultants, Joe Park and Greg Hanhauser to director of retirement services and senior retirement consultant respectively.

As director of retirement services, Park will oversee and develop the retirement team, leveraging his 17 years of industry experience to develop a proactive service model and stay ahead of aggressive industry trends. As senior retirement consultant, Hanhauser will use his extensive financial services experience to handle investment reviews, process proposal requests, organize education campaigns, assist plan sponsors in fulfilling their fiduciary responsibilities and support the firm's expansion efforts.

"Joe and Greg each bring something unique and valuable to the table," said Darin Gibson, owner and president of Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors. "Joe's broad perspective in the retirement plan and wealth management space allows him to convey innovative ideas to our clients. Greg's expertise and experience offers our clients a well-rounded approach to customer service and support. I am excited for both of them to flourish in their new roles."

Prior to his more than four years with Burnham Gibson, Park was a consultant with Spectrem Group, where he worked collaboratively with senior executives of major financial services companies to develop strategies in the realm of operations, marketing and M&A. He also worked with Transamerica, managing product launches into domestic and international territories. "My priority is to not only to expand the firm and develop new relationships, but also to keep our employees happy -- because they're our biggest asset," said Park. "I am grateful to be a part of Burnham Gibson and look forward to working with Greg to strengthen the company's reach."

Prior to his tenure with Burnham Gibson, Hanhauser was a retirement plan sales consultant/equity fund specialist at American Funds where he focused on retirement plan sales to financial advisors and acted as liaison providing investment updates and fund information. "It's all about building relationships," says Hanhauser. "It's about mutual trust and education. I aim to help my clients understand the nuances of various retirement plans so they can make confident decisions. That is what Burnham Gibson is all about."

To learn more about Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, visit www.burnhamgibson.com.

ABOUT BURNHAM GIBSON WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.: Burnham Gibson helps corporate and individual clients accumulate wealth, manage risk and plan for the future. Based in Irvine, Calif., the full-service financial services firm offers a broad variety of services to help provide for the full spectrum of clients' financial needs, and the needs of their workforces. The company is partnered with Burnham Benefits Insurance Services to provide a comprehensive offering of integrated employee benefits solutions. The relationship allows both firms to leverage a larger organizational scale and depth of management, improving the quality and service they can provide for clients. For more information, visit www.burnhamgibson.com.

