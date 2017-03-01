Business Destinations awards the very best in the travel industry

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Travel, and the trends that ebb and flow in this vibrant industry, continue to evolve as a result of the monumental shift brought about by the internet. Consequently, and with thanks to constantly improving technology, increasingly fierce competition and the sharing economy, travel has never been as easy as it is right now.

Price comparison websites, for example, have transformed the way we book travel by giving us the ability to scour the internet and check every carrier on the planet for the best possible deal and flight options in a matter of seconds. Decent accommodation too is available at almost any budget, with the likes of Airbnb changing the way we think about the options that are now available to us.

As a result of these ongoing shifts, the travel industry is more competitive than ever before, thereby forcing both industry disruptors and those with more traditional models to constantly look ahead and respond to new trends both swiftly and expertly. While many are unable to keep up, there are those that continue to succeed, even in spite of such minefields; it is these innovators that we name as our winners of the Business Destinations Travel Awards 2016.

Over the past year, our award winners have propelled the industry to new heights, particularly in terms of the exceptional service they offer. Indeed, it is because of our award winners that the travel space has become what it is today - an incredibly dynamic and fast-paced industry that continues to progress to the benefit of consumers the world over.

The Business Destinations Travel Awards commends creativity, accessibility and innovation in a wide array of areas, from MICE to luxury, eco tourism and more, thus acting as the definitive guide for the business-savvy traveller of today.

