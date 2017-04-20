Business Development Companies (BDCs) Presenting at Capital Link's 16th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, April 27, 2017 -- The Metropolitan Club, New York City

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Capital Link's 16th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.

Financial advisors, RIAs and qualified investors can attend the morning and afternoon sessions at no cost. The event has been approved for 8 CFP/CIMA/CPWA continuing education credits by the CFP Board and IMCA.

Among others, the Forum will also feature a BDC Industry Roundtable Panel and Presentation discussing the latest trends, developments and outlook in the sector.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Rich Kendrick, Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets and Senior Managing Director - Stifel

Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets and Senior Managing Director Barry Sloane, Chairman & CEO - Newtek Business Services Corp. ( NASDAQ : NEWT)

Chairman & CEO ( : NEWT) Joshua Siegel, Chairman & CEO - StoneCastle Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ : BANX)

Chairman & CEO ( : BANX) Thomas Majewski, Managing Director - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. ( NYSE : ECC)

Managing Director ( : ECC) Thomas Alonso, CFA, VP, Investor Relations - Prospect Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : PSEC)

REGISTRATION

To register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: forums.capitallink.com/cef/2017.

FORUM OVERVIEW

This event is one of the only industry educational, marketing, and networking events to focus on investment strategies through Closed-End Funds and ETFs. The conference consistently draws over 1,000 professionals every year. Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest closed-end funds, ETFs and other investment strategies, products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

EVENT ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS - Distinguished industry analysts

Mariana Bush, CFA, Senior Analyst - Wells Fargo Advisors

Michael Jabara, Executive Director, Head of ETF & CEF Research - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Elias Lanik, Senior Closed-End Fund Analyst - BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Alexander Reiss, Director - Stifel

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:

Aberdeen Asset Management

Alpine Funds

Ares Management LLC

Barings

BlackRock

BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Calamos Investments

Cohen & Steers

Deutsche Asset Management

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

ETF Securities

First Trust Portfolios

Fitch Ratings

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Invesco PowerShares Capital Management, LLC

Mercury Capital Advisors

Morgan Stanley

Newtek Business Services Corp.

Prospect Capital Corporation

Reaves Asset Management

Robinson Capital

Saba Capital Management, LP

Stifel

StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tortoise Capital

Vanguard

Wells Fargo Advisors

Wells Fargo Securities

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange

SILVER SPONSORS: Calamos Investments • Cohen & Steers • First Trust Advisors

BRONZE SPONSORS: Aberdeen Asset Management • Alpine Funds • ALPs • Ares Management • Deutsche Asset Management • Eaton Vance • ETF Securities • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs Asset Management • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • Liberty Street Funds • Mercury iFunds • Prospect Capital Corporation • Saba Capital Management, LP • Stifel • Tekla Capital Management LLC • Tortoise Capital Advisors

MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge • Barron's • ETFdb.com • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor's Business Daily • Seeking Alpha

ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory firm with strategic focus on Closed-End Funds, ETFs, MLPs, the energy, commodities and maritime sectors. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States and Europe all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens & Oslo.