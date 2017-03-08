Business Survey: Difficult To Fill Positions

65% Say It's Not Easy to Recruit Talent A Little Easier than In Late 2016

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Express Employment Professionals today released new survey results revealing the level of difficulty employers have in recruiting and filling positions.

In a survey of 1,951 businesses, respondents were asked, "Currently, how easy is it for you to recruit and fill positions?"

Only 5% said "very easy," and 26% said "somewhat easy." Nearly half, 45%, said "somewhat difficult," with 20% saying "very difficult."

Compared to previous similar surveys, fewer businesses are saying it's "very difficult" to fill positions, and more are saying it's "very" or "somewhat easy," compared to a survey conducted in late 2016.

Full results are below.

"Year after year, quarter after quarter, businesses tell us it's not easy to fill positions and recruit qualified talent," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express.

"On the one hand, this is a sign of a tight labor market. And yet, we still have so many people on the sidelines of the job market who want a job but have given up on finding one. With that context, these results reflect the fact that we have people who want jobs but don't have the skills or experience employers need right now. At Express, we've been sounding this alarm for a long time, and we won't stop. It's one of the issues that continues to hold our economy back."

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Currently, how easy is it for you to recruit and fill positions? Very easy 5 % 4 % 6 % 6 % Somewhat easy 26 % 23 % 29 % 26 % Somewhat difficult 45 % 41 % 41 % 39 % Very difficult 20 % 30 % 21 % 24 % I don't know 4 % 1 % 3 % 6 %

The survey of 1,951 North American businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers hiring trends for the first quarter of 2017. Previous surveys were conducted to cover hiring trends of the quarters indicated.

