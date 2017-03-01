Butler Snow Public Finance Team Grows in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Butler Snow is pleased to announce that three attorneys have joined the team's public finance group in Georgia. Kenneth B. Pollock and Laurie L. Schwartz will join the firm's Atlanta office and Jamie Garner will work for the firm in Macon, Ga. All three attorneys will practice with the firm's public finance group.

"The experience and knowledge that Ken, Laurie and Jamie bring with them make them great additions to our public finance group and the firm," said Don Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. "Our public finance practice has continued to add talent across our footprint and we're proud to have Ken, Laurie and Jamie as part of our team."

Pollock has served as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and counsel to underwriters, issuers, borrowers, trustees, banks and credit enhancers in tax-exempt and taxable financings for governmental and private entities throughout the state of Georgia and several other states. He has extensive knowledge of financing structures used by state and local governments to finance governmental projects, including general obligation bonds and sales tax bonds, revenue bonds, guaranteed revenue bonds and debt secured by intergovernmental contracts.

Pollock also has experience on numerous conduit financings benefitting integrated health care systems, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, charter schools, private schools, higher education, manufacturing facilities and multifamily housing developments. He also has experience on several economic development projects such as tax increment and tax allocation district financings and property tax abatement transactions.

Pollock has served as a speaker at the Institute for City and County Attorneys in Georgia and at annual conferences of the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association and the Georgia Charter Schools Association. He is AV-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine as one of Georgia's Legal Elite in the specialty of public finance and bonds.

Pollock is a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers and the local government section of the State Bar of Georgia. He is admitted to practice in Georgia and New York. Pollock earned his undergraduate degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Schwartz's previous practice experience includes municipal finance transactions, both as bond counsel and as underwriters' counsel. She has experience with transactions involving water and sewerage, housing, student loan, higher education, hospital and general obligation bonds. Schwartz is a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers.

She is admitted to practice in Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey and New York. Schwartz received her undergraduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and her Juris Doctor from Western New England College School of Law.

With previous experience as a certified public accountant, Garner has served as general counsel with experience in governmental, non-profit, business and individual legal matters, with a focus on business transactions, tax-exempt entities, and tax and estate planning. Garner also has prior experience representing local government entities and serving as issuer's counsel on a variety of manufacturing facilities and economic development projects.

Garner is admitted to practice in Georgia and is a member of the State Bar of Georgia. He received his undergraduate degree and masters of accountancy from Wake Forest University. Garner received his Juris Doctor from Mercer University.

Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance and/or refinance governmental as well as industrial/economic development, default/workouts, public and private educational institutions, higher education, school financing, and other developments. With more than 40 attorneys practicing full-time in Butler Snow's public finance, tax incentives and credit markets group, it has one of the largest and most successful public finance practices in the country.

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 330 attorneys representing local, regional, national and international clients from 22 U.S. offices and offices in London and Singapore. Ranked as a Top 10 firm for pharmaceutical client relations and one of America's Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation's top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding our client's business, anticipating client's needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow Butler Snow on twitter @Butler_Snow.