ByteGrid Becomes First Data Center Provider in the U.S. to Earn Both HITRUST Designation and EHNAC Accreditation

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - ByteGrid Holdings LLC (ByteGrid), which is dedicated to providing the most secure compliant hosting solutions available, announced today that the company has achieved the SOC 2 + HITRUST designation, making it the first data center provider in the U.S. to earn both the HITRUST designation and EHNAC accreditation.

HITRUST was founded in 2007 to safeguard information security in the healthcare industry. Over 84 percent of hospitals, health plans, healthcare organizations and business associates use the certifiable framework (CSF), making it the most widely adopted security framework in the U.S. healthcare industry.

In order to be successfully assessed against the HITRUST CSF, ByteGrid had to show that its security controls were aligned with the HITRUST security framework. One of the most important elements of the HITRUST framework is the formal information security management program (ISMP). The ISMP defines how ByteGrid meets the HITRUST goals and objectives. This gives HIPAA regulated companies assurance that ByteGrid protects Personal Health Information (PHI) consistent with the widely recognized security standards of HITRUST, based on a successful audit by an accredited third party auditor. As ByteGrid has a comprehensive Quality Management System (QMS) and has already achieved EHNAC accreditation and ISO 27001 certification, this HITRUST designation is further confirmation of its dedication to providing the very best compliant data center solutions.

In October 2016, the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) and HITRUST announced that the two organizations had streamlined their certification programs, with EHNAC replacing its HIPAA-related privacy and security criteria with the HITRUST CSF provisions and controls. ByteGrid has been accredited by EHNAC since 2014.

"We are extremely proud to have passed the rigorous process of earning the SOC 2 + HITRUST designation, and we are thrilled to be leading our industry in this important new era of high quality safety and security in regards to data center and cloud services," said Michael Duckett, Chief Executive Officer at ByteGrid. "Very few data center providers can demonstrate HIPAA-compliant hosting at the same level as ByteGrid, achieving the SOC 2 + HITRUST designation is just further proof that our solutions and services stand up to the toughest standards that a data center can be assessed against."

ByteGrid differentiates from most companies in the industry by providing highly compliant data solutions as a standard offering. Whether a company is subject to FDA or HIPAA-HITECH regulations, ByteGrid's qualified data centers deliver the most reliable and cost effective solutions in the market, ideal for the Life Sciences, Health IT, Financial, and Government industries.

ByteGrid delivers services from four data centers in four geographically dispersed markets, encompassing more than 340,000 square feet of premier multi-tenant data center services, colocation, managed hosting, and hybrid cloud solutions. ByteGrid serves some of the world's largest companies and government agencies, including numerous Fortune 50 companies.

About HITRUST:

Founded in 2007, the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) was born out of the belief that information protection should be a core pillar of, rather than an obstacle to, the broad adoption of health information systems and exchanges. HITRUST -- in collaboration with public and private healthcare technology, privacy and information security leaders -- has championed programs instrumental in safeguarding health information systems and exchanges while ensuring consumer confidence in their use.

HITRUST programs include the establishment of a common risk and compliance management framework (CSF); an assessment and assurance methodology; educational and career development; advocacy and awareness; and a federally recognized cyber Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) and supporting initiatives. Over 84 percent of hospitals and health plans, as well as many other healthcare organizations and business associates, use the CSF, making it the most widely adopted security framework in the industry. For more information, visit www.HITRUSTalliance.net.

About ByteGrid:

ByteGrid is a trusted and leading provider of highly secure and compliant solutions serving the most demanding requirements of enterprise and government customers, including those in the Life Sciences and Health IT industries. ByteGrid focuses on technology solutions and services that ensure that regulatory expectations are always met. ByteGrid's robust, scalable and highly secure offerings in Colocation, Managed Hosting, Hybrid, Private and Community Cloud solutions as well as compliance services are delivered from an interconnected national platform of validated Tier 3 / 4 data centers. For more information visit www.ByteGrid.com.

