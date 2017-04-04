OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMI), a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has successfully completed the integration of the NovelSat NS3000 modem with its iNetVu® 7710 antenna controller. The NovelSat NS3000 Professional Satellite Modem is the world's fastest, most bandwidth-efficient satellite modem.

The compatibility of the iNetVu® 7710 Controller with the NS3000 series of modems provides an advantage to C-COM partners who are currently using, or considering, the NS3000 in the field. C-COM's 'Best in Class' antenna controllers now offer interoperability with 11 different modem manufacturers and with more than 30 different models.

The NovelSat NS3000 Modem can deliver data transmission rates of up to 425Mbps in each direction with network configurations based on DVB-S/S2/S2X or optional NovelSat NS3 and NS4 waveforms for higher efficiency. Its built-in NovelSat DUET™ CeC (double traffic at the same bandwidth) enable IP connectivity while avoiding additional Satellite bandwidth cost

"We are pleased to be able to provide the NovelSat modem integration with our iNetVu® products to our mutual worldwide customer base," said Drew Klein, Director of International Business Development for C-COM Satellite Systems, Inc. "Additional approved and integrated hardware, especially a high-quality product like the NS3000, should create new markets for C-COM Driveaway and Flyaway antenna products in many different verticals," Klein continued.

"This new partnership with C-COM is a win-win-win, where Driveaway and Flyaway customers will benefit from the world's most efficient satellite bandwidth usage," said Efi Levinzon, NovelSat Chief Product Officer. "For C-COM, the NovelSat NS3000 adds the versatility to engage any existing network without replacing the satellite modem."

C-COM mobile antennas with iNetVu® 7710 controllers, compatible with the NS3000 NovelSat satellite modems, are available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a world leader and pioneer in the development, manufacture and design of commercial grade, mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology that allows the user to find satellite with just the press of a button and deliver and receive High-Speed Internet where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold almost 8,000 systems into over 100 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com. iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

About NovelSat

NovelSat is a technology company dedicated to providing next-generation modulation technologies for satellite communications. NovelSat offers superior spectral efficiency with its NovelSat NS4™ satellite transmission software package, which is available in all NovelSat satellite modems, modulators and demodulators. All NovelSat equipment also supports DVB-S, DVB-S2 and DVB-S2X transmission standards. In addition to spectral efficiency, NovelSat offers an unmatched Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) Mitigation software package and a full-featured Satellite Network Management System (NMS) with Bandwidth-on-Demand (BoD) allocation capabilities. NovelSat solutions deliver the satellite industry's most compelling ROI and the most scalable transmission solutions from 64Kbps to 850Mbps on a single modem. Learn more at www.novelsat.com

