C-COM Reports Quarterly Dividend

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSX VENTURE: CMI) a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced the payment of an eligible dividend in the amount of $0.0125 per common share payable on February 24, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of February 10, 2017. Based on the closing price of $0.99 per share on January 26, 2017, this dividend represents a yield of 5.05% on an annualized basis.

"We are pleased that we can continue to be able to reward our loyal shareholders with this quarterly dividend," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The C-COM iNetVu® mobile proprietary antennas, and services associated with these products, are used in mobile applications by corporations, government agencies, the military, law enforcement agencies, homeland security, utility vehicles, oil and gas platforms, police, fire, medical and other security and emergency services with a need for affordable mobile 2-way high-speed Internet over Satellite connectivity.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and deployment of commercial grade mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP and Video services into vehicles. C-COM has developed a number of proprietary Mobile auto-deploying (iNetVu®) antennas that deliver broadband over satellite into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere where one can drive. The iNetVu® Mobile antennas have also been adapted to be airline checkable and easily transportable. More than 8000 C-COM antennas have been deployed in 103 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's satellite-based products are known worldwide for their high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

