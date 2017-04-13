C&J Energy Services Deploys New Oil and Gas Big Data Platform Using MapR on Microsoft Azure

Leading energy systems integrator Sullexis implements big data and cloud technologies to help C&J transform its business operations

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the Converged Data Platform that converges the essential data management and application processing technologies on a single, horizontally scalable platform, today announced that C&J Energy Services has successfully implemented the MapR Converged Data Platform running on Microsoft Azure to support its legacy financial systems' decommissioning.

Working closely with Sullexis, a leading systems integrator with expertise in the oil and gas industry, C&J has archived data from seven legacy ERPs and enabled business reporting against the historical data to support compliance, regulatory, and business needs. Using MapR for this initiative proved to be significantly cheaper and faster than traditional methods of maintaining these systems or archiving to a data warehouse.

Key criteria for selecting the MapR Converged Data Platform hosted on Microsoft Azure included the ability to operate at scale, safeguard data, and provide consistent uptime. C&J also uses Apache Drill to quickly and easily tap into the historical ERP data and make it accessible for analysis via familiar BI tools, like Microsoft SSRS and SAP Lumira.

"The MapR platform significantly lowered upfront costs and required relatively lower skilled labor to deploy. The platform now provides the ability to merge structured and unstructured data, and makes data available to our users through our existing BI tools. Further, the solution will serve as our core data and analystics platform for any future big data opportunities," said Steven Carter, CIO, C&J Energy Services.

"The interoperability between MapR and Azure provided a unique data platform in the cloud that was essential to help us unlock savings for C&J," said Tim Morgan, managing partner, Sullexis. "We see big potential in helping other clients reduce their IT OPEX spend by re-platforming existing requirements to MapR's lower cost offering."

Going forward, C&J sees the MapR environment as being a significant platform for innovation and has already already deployed a more typical big data use case that has looked at pump data to help support vendor warranty claims.

Sullexis and Microsoft are part of the recently announced MapR Converge Partners program, which provides partners the technical and go-to-market resources necessary to jointly deliver outstanding customer experiences and address growing demand for the MapR Platform. The Converge Partners program focuses on nurturing alliances worldwide with select consultancies, platform and software providers, resellers, and distributors.

"The MapR Converged Data Platform is an optimal solution for oil and gas customers looking to transform their businesses by better utilizing their data," said Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications, MapR Technologies. "By choosing MapR, C&J got a platform that could address a very aggressive operational efficiency strategy right away, but also serve as the analytics platform of the future."

"The MapR Converge Partners program made it easy to pull together the required technology and integration partners and deploy on Microsoft Azure," said Caglayan Arkan, general manager, Worldwide Manufacturing and Resources at Microsoft Corp. "As companies continue to migrate from existing systems to the cloud, we are committed to continuous innovation to make Azure the best cloud platform for running hyperscale big data projects."

Tweet this: C&J Energy Services Deploys Big Data Platform Using @MapR on Microsoft Azure http://bit.ly/2pneACG

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services is a leading provider of well construction, well completions, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As one of the largest completion and production services companies in North America, C&J offers a full, vertically integrated suite of services involved in the entire life cycle of the well, including directional drilling, cementing, hydraulic fracturing, cased-hole wireline, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management services and other special well site services.

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have a data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.