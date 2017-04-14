C-SPAN Television Network to Put the Charlottesville Area in the National Spotlight

Network will feature a series of segments revealing the region's rich history and highlight several local authors and historians April 15-16, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) is excited to announce that Charlottesville & Albemarle County will be the focus of a C-SPAN television series featuring the region's rich history and vibrant literary scene. As a part of C-SPAN's "Cities Tour," the network will highlight various literary and historic sites and interview local historians, authors, and civic leaders, in addition to conducting educational and community outreach in the area. The segments featuring Charlottesville & Albemarle County will air this weekend on the network's BookTV (on C-SPAN2) on Saturday, April 15 at 12:00 p.m. and American History TV (on C-SPAN3) on Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled that the C-Span Cities Tour took the time to visit Charlottesville and highlight our beautiful, vibrant and historic City and region," said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer. "We know how blessed we are to live in this remarkable part of the world and are glad that others will have the opportunity to learn more about us."

"Albemarle County's inclusion in the upcoming Cities Tour program provides an exciting opportunity to introduce our community to C-SPAN's national and international audience," said Diantha McKeel, Chairwoman of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. "The program's focus on historic and literary sites and activities makes Albemarle County a perfect fit. We look forward to sharing our many assets with viewers, hoping it will inspire many new visitors to experience our community for themselves."

In addition to visiting the Charlottesville & Albemarle County region, the C-SPAN Cities Tour will feature a variety of other destinations nationwide. After airing on television, the segments highlighting the Charlottesville area will be available on the Cities Tour website for viewing at www.c-span.org/citiestour.

