C-Suite Chairman Jeffrey Hayzlet Magically Appears in "Heckerty & the Cowboy"

Saddle Up With Heckerty on Her YouTube Channel

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 30, 2017) - The latest in the award-winning Heckerty series from The Heckerty Company, Inc now includes America's favorite CEO, Jeffrey Hayzlett. "Heckerty & the Cowboy, Part I" is available to stream now on Heckerty's official YouTube Channel. Hayzlett appears as "Cowboy Jeff" who visits Heckerty and her assortment of friends at her cave in Spellbound. He is accompanied by his trusty steed "Twigger" all the way from Shoe Falls, South Dakota.

Jan Ziff, CEO and co-founder of The Heckerty Company, narrates the tall tale featuring Hayzlett. "We had so much fun coming up with this story and turning Jeffrey into a character," says Ziff. "We felt that as Jeff is bigger than life, so his character in our story should be equally ebullient! Creating the backstory on how Jeffrey came to visit Heckerty gave us such delight, and developing their camaraderie in many ways reflected our own friendship."

Jeffrey Hayzlett is the primetime television and radio host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives Live on C-Suite TV and All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on C-Suite Radio. Hayzlett is a global business celebrity, speaker, best-selling author, and Chairman of the C-Suite Network, home of the world's most powerful network of C-Suite leaders.

"Heckerty & the Cowboy" joins this popular series of early reading videos and apps that have earned rave user and critical reviews as well as high ratings and rankings on major app stores, including #1 in Amazon Education.

"I'm beyond excited to be featured in the Heckerty series. Who doesn't want to be an animated character? And being from South Dakota myself, I think this is a dream come true," said Hayzlett. "Saddle up and fly. Booyah!"

Previous titles and books, among them: Meet Heckerty, Heckerty Cook, Zanzibar's Birthday, Heckerty's Halloween, Heckerty Valentine, Heckerty Spells and Heckerty's Christmas -- have developed a large international following for Heckerty and her cat Zanzibar with downloads in over 168 countries and with support for 15 languages. All the apps are available as videos on the Heckerty channel.

Whether they enjoy the videos or the printed books, kids love the coloring pages and can also get an autographed personalized photo from Heckerty to print at home.

"Each story is designed to entertain and educate young readers. The vocabulary is rich, and the stories all have the kind of positive values often missing in mainstream media," Ziff adds. "Lots of kids find taking tests very stressful, and they worry about passing. But Heckerty - who's failed in the past - does succeed in our story "Heckerty Spells" and kids see how doing their homework and studying pay off in the end, even if they do make a few mistakes along the way."

To see the Cowboy Jeff video visit: https://youtu.be/WPgEin4PLrE

For more information about Heckerty visit: https://www.heckerty.com and to watch the Heckerty videos go to http://youtube.com/loveheckerty.