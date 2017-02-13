C-Suite Network Announces New Elite Group of the Most Trusted Advisors to C-Suite Executives

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - The C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, announced that they have built an established group of experts to advise their C-level members. The group is made up of select industry thought leaders who service C-Suite executives and enterprise businesses. These notable business experts and thought leaders consist of a mix of consultants, speakers, authors, podcasters, TV contributors, trainers and coaches.

The C-Suite Network strives to provide added value to their community of C-level executives through the C-Suite Advisor program. Each advisor has been carefully vetted to ensure they meet the brand standards and provide a service of value to members. Currently, the C-Suite Advisor program has experts in corporate recruiting, sales coaching, marketing, social media services, and more.

The program also provides value to its Advisors through networking and sales opportunities with C-Suite Network members, distribution of select content throughout C-Suite Network properties, expert council opportunities, and more. The C-Suite Network will also provide social media and marketing guidance to advisors when applicable.

"The C-Suite Advisor program is an excellent addition to our community for both our executives and our new advisors," said Primetime TV Host & Chairman C-Suite Network. Adding, "The C-Suite Network is designed to generate substantive discussions of key issues facing the c-suite across the boardrooms of all industries, and through this group of C-Suite Advisors, I am confident we will help enhance the conversations happening in the c-suites of the world's most successful companies."

C-Suite Advisors held its first membership meeting in December 2016 and will hold a series of meetings in 2017 kicking off in Dallas in May. If you're interested in becoming a part of C-Suite Advisors, please reach out via our website: http://www.c-suiteadvisors.com/

About C-Suite Advisors:

C-Suite Advisors, the most trusted network of advisors to the C-Suite, is an elite group of select thought leaders, coaches, trainers, authors, speakers and content creators who service C-Suite executives and enterprise businesses. Each advisor is an expert in their industry and the network vets all applicants before they are accepted into the group. C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above from companies with revenue of $5 million and above. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.