C-Suite Network Chairman, Jeffrey Hayzlett, to Conduct On-Stage Interview with Apple Co-Founder at DesTechAZ

Steve Wozniak to announce the next big thing in edtech

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - The C-Suite Network announced today that its Chairman, Jeffrey Hayzlett, will be conducting an on-stage interview with Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, at DesTechAZ in Scottsdale. The on-stage Q&A will follow an announcement in which "Woz" will unveil the next big thing in the technology education industry.

The announcement by "Woz" will not only revolutionize the EdTech industry, but also help cement the city of Phoenix as one of the hotbeds for startups and entrepreneurs. The on-stage Q&A will follow the announcement in which Hayzlett will ask "Woz" about innovation, industry advancements, where the industry is headed, and the importance of the 'adapt, change or die' adage.

"I've been in business for a long time and it's not every day that you get to share the stage with someone who is synonymous with innovation, like Steve Wozniak," Hayzlett said. "I'm very excited to sit down and talk to 'Woz' about his upcoming plans for himself and the industry."

DesTechAZ and AZTechSummit have joined forces to bring business leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and government officials together to discuss and collaborate in making Arizona the next technology metropolis.

"We need big ideas and collaboration to keep technology moving forward here in Arizona and beyond," said Tim Wales, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadima.Ventures. "By sponsoring this event and driving several of our own initiatives, we are working hard to do just that."

DesTechAZ is expected to have many notables in attendance from the state of Arizona, as well as business executives from all over the world.

