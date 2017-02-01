C-Suite Radio will add more than 20 New Business Podcast Programs -- New Premium Content for Business Leaders

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world's leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs, announced an expansion of its radio platform by adding more than 20 new programs to its 2017 lineup, making C-Suite Radio the first business only podcast network.

Featuring premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance listeners' personal and professional lives. Shows have been selected to be part of C-Suite Radio by an editorial review team and will be categorized by Headliner, Feature, and Showcase, based on show exclusivity, quality, and more.

"As a sought after educational platform for executives, we're thrilled to be expanding C-Suite Radio and growing our library of content," said C-Suite Network Chairman Jeffrey Hayzlett. "Each of the shows and their hosts are very talented and provide top notch business content that will be an asset to our audience."

The following shows will join C-Suite Radio this year:

Absolute Advantage hosted by Kelly Hatfield

Accelerate hosted by Andy Paul

All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett

Amazing Business Radio hosted by Shep Hyken

The Avanti Entrepreneur Podcast hosted by David Mammano

The Bell hosted by Adam Johnson

Bizcast hosted by Kevin Craine

The Bob Pritchard Show

Business Builders hosted by Marty Wolff

Business Matters hosted by Thomas White

Businesses that Care hosted by Julie Ann Sulivan

Conversations with Phil hosted by Phil Gerbyshak

Crack the Customer Code hosted by Adam Toporek and Jeannie Walters

The Female Insight Zone hosted by Maribeth Kuzmeski

Marketing Today hosted by Alan Hart

The Maximum Impact Podcast hosted by Allan Isfan

Mere Mortals Unite hosted by Julie Ann Sullivan

Mind Your Business hosted by Yitzchok Saftlas

Nice Guys on Business hosted by Doug Sandler

On the Schmooze hosted by Robbie Samuels

SaaS Insider hosted by Shira Abel

The TalentGrow Show hosted by Halelly Azulay

The Top 1% Sellers Factory Podcast hosted by Ash Seddeek

Uncopyable Ramblings hosted by Steve Miller

Up or Out with Connie hosted by Connie Pheiff

Business radio hosts can submit their program to C-Suite Radio for review. Please visit the contact page at www.c-suiteradio.com.

About C-Suite Radio:

C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world's leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite Radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance listeners' personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, visit http://www.c-suiteradio.com.