C-Suite TV Adds New Programming To Their Lineup

New business podcasts feature additional premium content for business leaders

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - C-Suite TV, a web-based digital on demand business channel, is announcing an expansion to its TV platform by adding fifteen new shows to its lineup. The new shows are categorized as Feature and Showcase, all of which contain premium content from top thought leaders to increase knowledge, deepen understanding and build skills that enhance viewers' personal and professional lives.

The following shows are joining the lineup:

Featured:

Above the Clutter with Pete Krainik

Alan Olsen's American Dreams

SmartFem TV, hosted by Lea Woodford

Marketing Today with Alan Hart

Run Towards the Roar with Jason Forrest

Mind Your Business with Yitzchok Saftlas

Amazing Business TV with Shep Hyken

Media for C-Suite, hosted by Jess Todtfelt

The Keynote, hosted by Delatorro McNeal

Showcase:

Grategy, hosted by Lisa Ryan

Business Life TV, hosted by Shirley Dalton

The DEAN's List, hosted by Dean Lindsay

Business Builders Show, hosted by Marty Wolff

The Proteus Leader Show, hosted by Erika Andersen

Alex Vachon's Vlog, hosted by Alex Vachon

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"I wanted C-Suite TV to be a place where business people could get, not just the latest business information, but also learn things that would help them advance their careers regardless of industry," Hayzlett said. "The new lineup gives our viewers more options and more quality content to enhance their personal and professional lives."

For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.