C-Suite TV Announces Content Distribution Partnership with It's Relevant TV

C-Suite TV's prime time programming to be featured in doctor's offices across nineteen states, bars and restaurants,and residential buildings

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - C-Suite TV, a streaming digital on demand business video channel, is announcing a content distribution partnership with It's Relevant TV, a content provider that converges television, social media and digital signage. This new platform will make C-Suite TV's prime time programming available in urgent care offices across nineteen states, limited bars, restaurants and residential building.

This new partnership will include original programming to It's Relevant TV's ever-growing library that provides content that better engages with customers.

The prime time shows that will be featured on this new platform are:

Best Seller TV

Executive Perspectives Live

C-Suite TV Insights

Run Towards the Roar with Jason Forrest

SmartFem TV

C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett

It's Relevant TV powers televisions in malls, medical offices, car dealerships, sports arenas, hotels, restaurants, residential properties, salons, retail outlets and more. This gives content providers a chance to connect with their customers and customize their experience, across a wide range of industries.

"In this business, content is king. This partnership allows us to showcase our prime time content across a number of industries," said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman of the C-Suite Network, host of C-Suite TV's Executive Perspectives Live and C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett. "With more people streaming and customizing their programming, I think this is the next step in reaching a wider audience and giving them informative content in a short amount of time."

For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.