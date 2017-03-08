Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Event Heads to Denver, Expands to 2 Days

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) Cable Next-Gen Technologies and Strategies Event (Cable Next-Gen) is heading back to Denver, Colorado on March 21 & 22. Due to an overflow crowd last year and popular demand, this year's event is expanding to two days at a larger facility, the Curtis Hotel, in Downtown Denver.

Now in its tenth year, Cable Next-Gen will lay out the technology roadmaps and business cases for the cable industry over the next few years. The event will take a comprehensive, big-picture look at cable's efforts to develop, deploy and monetize new technologies, products, services, features and apps. Topics to be discussed at the event include DOCSIS 3.1, Distributed Access Architecture, virtualizing the cable network, Full Duplex DOCSIS, OTT video, wireless services, IP/ cloud video and 4K/UHD.

The event's speaking lineup features many of the biggest names in the cable, video and online tech worlds, including:

Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President, Next Generation Access Network. Comcast

Balan Nair, Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global

Joes Inzerillo, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, MLBAM

Michael LaJoie, former CTO, Time Warner Cable

Robert Howald, Vice President, Network Architecture, Comcast

JR Walden, Senior Vice President, Technology & CTO, Mediacom Communications

Ben Watkins, Creator/Executive Producer of Amazon Series Hand of God, Amazon Prime Video

Dennis Stephens, Senior Vice President, Product Development & Strategic Programs; Shaw Communications

Jorge Salinger, Vice President, Access Architecture, Comcast

Jeff Finkelstein, Executive Director of Advanced Access Architectures, Cox Communications

John Dickinson, Vice President, Advanced Commercial Engineering, Charter Communications

Steve Harris, Senior Director of Advanced Network Technologies, SCTE/ISBE

Ian Olgeirson, Research Director, SNL Kagan

"We have assembled top experts from across the spectrum to address the leading tech trends and issues affecting cable operators and other pay-TV providers today," said Light Reading Cable/Video Practice Leader Alan Breznick, who is chairing the conference. "Our outstanding array of panels and keynotes will delve into everything from fiber builds to gigabit services to ultra HD TV to wireless applications to OTT video."

This year's Cable Next-Gen Event will also feature two breakfast workshops. The first workshop, entitled "What Still Stands in UHD's Way," will be hosted on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 AM by Verimatrix. The second workshop, "Mentoring Matters," will be the third annual Women in Comms breakfast workshop on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 AM. This workshop is open to all women and men in the telecommunications, STEM and IT fields. To learn more about these workshops and how to register, click here.

Cable Next-Gen is sponsored by platinum sponsors ARRIS, Cisco and Exfo and gold sponsors ADTRAN, ADVA, Amdocs, ARISTA, Calix, Ciena, Corning, Evolution Digital, Hitron, Intraway, Juniper Networks, Nagra Kudelski, SanDisk, TiBit Communications, VeEX, and Viavi.

To view the full Cable-Next Gen 2017 agenda, click here. To register to attend, click here.

Follow Light Reading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for all the latest news.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. Lightreading.com is the ultimate source for telecom analysis for more than 400,000 subscribers each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces targeted communications events and focused one-day and two-say conferences each year for cable, mobile and wireline executives across five continents.