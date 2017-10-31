Cache Elite Inc. (ILUS) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Cache Elite Inc. ( OTC : ILUS), a forward-thinking technology and service provider offering homeowners with the latest in 3D designs, decorative hardware, and travel and vacation services, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"2017 has been a year of considerable growth as we focused on building a foundation that would act as a catalyst for increased market strength, transparency, and corporate and shareholder value," says Cache Elite CEO Derrick McWilliams. "We have worked hard to achieve these goals and increase shareholder value for the long-run, and look forward to working with NNW to continue to communicate our strategies and achievements to the investment community."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Cache Elite, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"Cache Elite is providing clients with a friendly, cost-effective vacation experience that includes access to an experienced vacation destination specialist," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders aware of the company's progress, operations, and innovative technology, while helping the company maximize its brand awareness."

