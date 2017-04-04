Cachematrix Partners with Morgan Stanley Investment Management to Add Ultra-Short Bond Fund to Platform

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Cachematrix (www.cachematrix.com), the leading provider of liquidity management platforms for financial institutions and their corporate clients, along with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced a partnership to make the Morgan Stanley Ultra-Short Income Portfolio (MULSX) available to their corporate investors.

"We are very excited for this new opportunity to partner with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, one of the preeminent asset management companies in the world," says Dave Agostine, CEO of Cachematrix. "Cachematrix strives to be a leader in the delivery of institutional cash management solutions and the addition of this fund allows us to provide our users with a vehicle they can use to build an effective liquidity investment portfolio."

With the addition of the Morgan Stanley Ultra-Short Income Portfolio, corporate treasury practitioners now have the opportunity to invest in a conservatively managed Ultra-Short bond fund that seeks current income with capital preservation while maintaining liquidity. Some characteristics of this fund include:

Familiar 1940 Act bond fund structure that invests in high quality U.S. dollar-denominated money market vehicles

Short duration - maximum WAM of 90 days and maximum WAL of 180 days

No gates or fees considerations

Next day liquidity given T+1 settlement

Rated AAAf/S1 by Fitch

Cachematrix has fully integrated this fund into our platform, creating a seamless and familiar experience for all of our users with clear separation of Ultra-Short Bond Funds from other vehicle types throughout the platform. The addition of relevant data points throughout the platform, and the integration of Ultra-Short Bond Funds into the suite of analysis tools, allows users to research and analyze the Fund before investing.

"The integration of the Morgan Stanley Ultra Short Income Portfolio onto the Cachematrix platform is a great opportunity for our mutual clients to support an important new liquidity management tool that offers the same administrative ease that they currently enjoy with money market funds," states Fred McMullen, Managing Director and co-head of Global Liquidity at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

About Cachematrix Holdings, LLC

Cachematrix is a global financial technology firm that simplifies cash management for leading banks and their corporate clients. Our Team's expertise in banking, financial technology and asset management drives successful platform integrations, innovative products, and market intelligence for our bank partners. For more information, visit www.cachematrix.com, or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/cachematrix/

There is no assurance that a portfolio will achieve its investment objective. Portfolios are subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the portfolio will decline. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in these portfolios. Please be aware that these portfolios may be subject to certain additional risks. Click on link above for more information including complete information about the Portfolio's risks and Fitch ratings.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds. To obtain a prospectus, please download one at morganstanley.com/im or call 1-800-236-0092. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Morgan Stanley Distribution, Inc. serves as the distributor for Morgan Stanley Ultra-Short Income Portfolio.