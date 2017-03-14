Cadence Bank, N.A. Selects ProcessUnity Vendor Cloud for Third-Party Risk Management

CONCORD, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for risk management, today announced that Cadence Bank, N.A. has selected ProcessUnity Vendor Cloud to automate its third-party risk management processes. The company will leverage ProcessUnity to identify and mitigate risks posed by its critical service providers to ensure compliance and fulfill regulatory obligations.

Cadence Bank, N.A., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a $9.5 billion regional bank with 65 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Backed by 130 years of financial expertise, Cadence provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards.

"We expect ProcessUnity to help us evolve our vendor risk practices into an efficient and repeatable program, allowing us to fulfill our regulatory obligations while reducing compliance costs," said Erin Goodman, Vice President, Vendor Management, at Cadence Bank. "Vendor Cloud will help us automate key portions of the third-party risk management lifecycle, significantly reducing administrative work so our team can spend more time on strategic risk mitigation."

Vendor Cloud reduces the time and resource costs associated with identifying and mitigating risks posed by third-party service providers. Vendor Cloud combines a vendor service catalog, automated assessment tools and interactive reporting capabilities in an extremely easy-to-use environment that allows organizations to eliminate manual tasks and focus on higher-value risk management activities.

