Cadillac Announces Granting of Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CDC) (OTC:CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today it has granted an aggregate of 2,280,000 stock options to Cadillac's directors and officers, including an incoming director elected at the annual meeting of shareholders. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one Cadillac common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until December 22nd, 2021.

