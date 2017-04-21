Cadillac Announces Issuance of Shares for Debt

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CDC)(OTC:CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today Cadillac has agreed to settle debt obligations for management services in the amount of CDN$140,000 through the issuance of 2,800,000 shares at $0.05 per share to non-arms' length parties Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer and Leo O'Shaughnessy, Chief Financial Officer for services rendered to the Company.

The issuance of the shares to Norman Brewster (2,000,000 shares) and Leo O'Shaughnessy (800,000 shares) is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The issuance will not create a new control person.

For more information regarding Cadillac or the shares issuances, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com.

