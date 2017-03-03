Cadillac Arranges Private Placement for Up to $1 Million

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CDC)(OTC:CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed investment of $900,000 in Cadillac through a non-brokered private placement. The company has negotiated an offer from several independent investors for a total of $600,000 to acquire 12,000,000 units at $0.05 each, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.07 to acquire one common share for a period of 24 months from closing. A second $300,000 closing is planned for the end of March 2017 for an additional 4,615,385 units at $0.065 per each, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.08 to acquire one common share for a period of 24 months from closing. A four month hold period will apply to the securities issued. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

Cadillac before the issuance of the units has 52,669,881 common shares issued and outstanding. There will not be any new shareholder of over 10% on the basis of either the share issuance or the exercise of the associated warrants. No current insiders will be participating in the offering. The Company has been advised that no shareholders will be exercising their right of first refusal agreement to maintain their percentage holdings.

A finder's fee will be paid on each closing in cash equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised and a number of warrants equal to 8% of the units issued, with 960,000 warrants exercisable at $0.07 and 369,231 warrants exercisable at $0.08, each for one shares for 24 months.

Closing of the offering is subject to receipt of all required documentation and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The private placement is scheduled to close in two tranches by March 31, 2016. "Cadillac is very pleased to have arranged this additional private placement with a Chinese investment group. This additional investment reflects we believe an existing Chinese investment base in Cadillac and the impact of improving copper prices. China is possibly the world's largest consumer of copper," stated Mr. Brewster, President and CEO of Cadillac.

