Cadillac Closes Private Placement for $900,000

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CDC)(OTC:CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the Private Placement announced in the Company's press release of March 3, 2017. The Placement was for a total of $900,000.

Cadillac is very pleased to have completed the Placement with investor Universal Precious Development Limited and two additional independent placees. Company President Norman Brewster commented, "Cadillac is pleased that its most recent investors were able to work with the company in securing new and additional investors into this Private Placement (which is 30% above the last round). The demand from China for Copper, coupled with the comfort level of these investors with Cadillac's management team allowed us to secure this additional financing. Cadillac is one of the few junior mining companies in Canada to have as many significant Asian investors and looks forward to a bright future in Canada and in Asia."

A finder's fee was paid in connection with this transaction consisting of $63,000 plus 960,000 warrants exercisable at $0.07 and 369,230 warrants exercisable at $0.08 for two years.

The Board of Directors of Cadillac now consists of Norman Brewster, James Burke, Ming Jiao, Rajendra Singh, Maurice Stekel, Liu Jian Xiong, Sheng Wang, Youliang Wang as directors of the firm.

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203- 7722. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.