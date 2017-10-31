CAE expands training relationships and footprint in Europe

- Additional training capacity and network enhancements in Amsterdam, Madrid and London Gatwick

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - (NYSE:CAE)(TSX:CAE) - CAE announced today at the 2017 European Aviation Training Symposium (EATS) aviation training solutions contracts with European airlines, including Brussels Airlines and Stobart Air, as well as the expansion of its footprint in Europe. Reinforcing its leadership position in the region, the company inaugurated new ATR 72-600 and A320 full-flight simulators and updated training equipment to the latest standards in Madrid, Spain; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; and London Gatwick, United Kingdom.

"CAE places such great importance on supporting the various growing training needs of our airline customers around the world," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "I'm pleased that we have signed new training services contracts and invested in our training network to better serve our existing and future customers. This is part of our commitment of being the training partner of choice."

Stobart Air: ATR 72-600 and Embraer 195 pilot training

New CAE customer Stobart Air will begin training its pilots at CAE's training centre in Madrid in the fall of 2017 on the new ATR 72-600 full-flight simulator and at CAE Amsterdam in the first half of 2018 on the Embraer E190 platforms. The Ireland-based regional airline signed a 5-year agreement with CAE in the fall of 2016.

Brussels Airlines: Airbus A320/A330 pilot training

Brussels Airlines has extended its partnership that spans over a decade with CAE with the signing of a renewed Airbus A320 and A330 training equipment services contract. Under the exclusive 5-year agreement, effective beginning of 2018, Brussels Airlines' pilots will continue to train at CAE's training centre in Brussels. In addition to training equipment services, CAE has placed and continues to place graduates from its Brussels aviation academy as first officers with Belgium's national carrier.

CAE's European training network expansion: in-line with customers' pilot training needs

To support the growing pilot training needs of its customers and continue to deliver an outstanding training experience, CAE inaugurated new state-of-the-art full-flight simulators and updated training equipment to the latest standards in Amsterdam, Madrid and London Gatwick. The new simulators are part of the previously disclosed capital deployment plans.

CAE Madrid: New ATR 72-600 FFS

CAE's brand-new ATR 72-600 full-flight simulator is now ready for training at CAE Madrid to support the growing pilot training needs of its European regional airline customers, including Stobart Air, Air Nostrum, White Airways, and Binter Canarias. The CAE 7000XR Series FFS is equipped with the CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system, offering unprecedented realism.

With this training equipment addition, CAE Madrid now provides pilot training for Airbus A320, A330, A340, ATR 72-600, CRJ 200/900NG/1000, DCH8Q300 and Dornier Do328TP platforms, bringing the total number of simulators available to 10. In addition, the already announced new Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 CAE-built FFS will be ready-for-training at the centre in the first half of 2018. CAE Madrid is the training partner of choice of Spain's major airlines and low-cost carriers, providing cadet training for tomorrow's captains, and training more than 10,000 pilots and cabin crew every year.

CAE Amsterdam and CAE London Gatwick: Elevating the pilot training experience with new deployments and updates of simulators

An additional CAE-built Airbus A320 full-flight simulator is now ready-for-training at CAE's training centre in Amsterdam, supporting the pilot training needs of airlines in the region including easyJet. The CAE 7000XR Series FFS is also equipped with the CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system.

With this training equipment addition, CAE Amsterdam now provides commercial and business aviation pilot training for Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG, Embraer E190, ATR 42/72, Fokker 50, 70/100, Bombardier Challenger 300/350, 605 and Global Vision 5000/6000 platforms. CAE Amsterdam is the training partner of choice of Europe's major airlines and large fleet operators, providing pilot and cabin crew training to more than 10,000 crew members every year.

To keep the most advanced training network in the world, CAE is also continuously updating its training equipment to the latest standards. Following the upgrades of the two Airbus A320 full-flight simulators in Manchester in 2016, CAE London Gatwick completed the upgrade of its A320 FFS to continue to deliver the excellent pilot training experience that airline customers, including easyJet, expect. CAE London Gatwick is equipped with 9 full-flight simulators, providing pilot training for Airbus A320, A330; Boeing 737, 737NG, 757/767; Embraer E190.

