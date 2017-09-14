CAE USA comment on United States Army Initial Entry Rotary-Wing Instructor Support Services contract

TAMPA, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - (NYSE:CAE)(TSX:CAE) - CAE USA has been advised that following the protest of the initial award to CAE USA, the Initial Entry Rotary-Wing Instructor Support Services contract was granted to the incumbent contractor.

CAE USA is disappointed with this decision from the United States Army, and following a debrief will determine next steps, which could include further protest.

CAE USA was originally awarded this contract in late 2016 and it was announced on January 12, 2017. Because the contract award to CAE USA was protested immediately, CAE USA had not yet begun executing on this contract.

Accordingly, this development does not change CAE's outlook for the year, or its expectations for growth in its Defense and Security business.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defense crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com